Black River Unveils New Music Video "Civil Army"

Polish rock/metal supergroup Black River, featuring members of Behemoth, Dimmu Borgir, Vesania, Rootwater and Neolithic, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Civil Army." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "Generation aXe," which is set for June 24th release date through Records/Golden Robot Records.

Tracklisting:

1. Oxygen

2. Joker

3. Whiplash

4. Under My Flag

5. Generation aXe

6. Crossover Love

7. Civil Army

8. Burn It

9. Motherless

10. Inner Hell

11. Break on Through (bonus track)