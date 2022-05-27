Krisiun Reveals New Album "Mortem Solis" Details; Releases New Music Video "Serpent Messiah"
Brazilian death metal heavyweights, Krisiun, have released the first single from "Mortem Solis," their upcoming 12th album, to be released on July 29 via Century Media Records. The music video for "Serpent Messiah" was directed by Estevam Romera, and can be found below.
For "Mortem Solis," the trio - brothers Alex Camargo (bass/vocals), Max Kolesne (drums), and Moyses Kolesne (guitars) - recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/mastered with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Mortem Solis" comes with artwork designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral).
"Mortem Soli" - which is Latin for "Death of the Sun" - will be available as a limited Digipak edition (with the exclusive bonus track “Death Of The Sun), as Digital Album, and as LP on 180g vinyl in the following variants:
- Black LP - Unlimited
- Transparent Orange LP - Limited to 300x copies via CM Distro & Webshop Europe
- Clear LP - Limited to 300x copies via EMP
- Golden LP – Limited to 300x copies via Nuclear Blast
Tracklisting:
1. Sworn Enemies
2. Serpent Messiah
3. Swords Into Flesh
4. Necronomical
5. Tomb Of The Nameless
6. Dawn Sun Carnage (Intro)
7. Temple Of The Abattoir
8. War Blood Hammer
9. As Angels Burn
10. Worm God
11. Death Of The Sun (CD Bonus Track)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Krisiun Reveals New Album Details"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.