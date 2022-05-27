Mystic Festival (Gdansk, Poland) Kicks Off In One Week!

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

Mystic Festival 2022 will take place on 2-4th June 2022 at the Gdansk Shipyard. Line-up includes Judas Priest, Opeth, Mercyful Fate, Killing Joke, Mastodon, Heilung, Saxon, Katatonia, Mayhem, Mgla, Solstafir, Igorrr, Benediction, Baroness, Vader and Kvelertak. The full line-up is available on the festival’s website: www.mysticfestival.pl

On June 1st, ticketholders will have a chance to access the Warm Up Day. The line-up will include Hellhamer performed by Tom Gabriel Warrior’s Triumph of Death, a selection of songs of Celtic Frost performed by Triptykon, and Triptykon themselves with their own material. Other Warm Up Day acts include Carcass, Decapitated, Heathen, Gaerea, Urne, Lik, Skeletal Remains and Spectral Wound.