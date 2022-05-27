"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Mystic Festival (Gdansk, Poland) Kicks Off In One Week!

posted May 27, 2022 at 8:43 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Judas Priest

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

Mystic Festival 2022 will take place on 2-4th June 2022 at the Gdansk Shipyard. Line-up includes Judas Priest, Opeth, Mercyful Fate, Killing Joke, Mastodon, Heilung, Saxon, Katatonia, Mayhem, Mgla, Solstafir, Igorrr, Benediction, Baroness, Vader and Kvelertak. The full line-up is available on the festival’s website: www.mysticfestival.pl

On June 1st, ticketholders will have a chance to access the Warm Up Day. The line-up will include Hellhamer performed by Tom Gabriel Warrior’s Triumph of Death, a selection of songs of Celtic Frost performed by Triptykon, and Triptykon themselves with their own material. Other Warm Up Day acts include Carcass, Decapitated, Heathen, Gaerea, Urne, Lik, Skeletal Remains and Spectral Wound.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Mystic Festival Kicks Off In One Week!"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 