Venus Principle Posts New Single "Shut It Down" Online

Venus Principle has released the beautifully sorrow-laden new track "Shut It Down" as the second single taken from the dark psychedelic rockers' debut full-length "Stand in Your Light", which has been scheduled for release on May 27. The obviously pandemic inspired song "Shut It Down" again features a stunning duet between between Daisy Chapman and Daniel Änghede, and is now available to hear below.

The band comments: "We wrote 'Shut It Down' while most of Europe was caught in the lockdown of spring 2020", explains singer and pianist Daisy Chapman. "Whilst the subject matter of a virus creeping across all the continents may already feel outdated by now, both Daniel and I were isolated in Sweden and the United Kingdom while we were penning lyrics and creating chords. At the time it felt like a post-apocalyptic nightmare. This song came together through another cross-country exchange and it embodies frustration and loneliness through soaring harmony, unrepenting guitars, and lyrics."