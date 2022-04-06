"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Venus Principle Posts New Single "Shut It Down" Online

posted Apr 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Venus Principle has released the beautifully sorrow-laden new track "Shut It Down" as the second single taken from the dark psychedelic rockers' debut full-length "Stand in Your Light", which has been scheduled for release on May 27. The obviously pandemic inspired song "Shut It Down" again features a stunning duet between between Daisy Chapman and Daniel Änghede, and is now available to hear below.

The band comments: "We wrote 'Shut It Down' while most of Europe was caught in the lockdown of spring 2020", explains singer and pianist Daisy Chapman. "Whilst the subject matter of a virus creeping across all the continents may already feel outdated by now, both Daniel and I were isolated in Sweden and the United Kingdom while we were penning lyrics and creating chords. At the time it felt like a post-apocalyptic nightmare. This song came together through another cross-country exchange and it embodies frustration and loneliness through soaring harmony, unrepenting guitars, and lyrics."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Venus Principle Posts New Single Online"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 