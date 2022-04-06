Absent In Body Streaming Debut Album "Plague God"

Having recently released their debut album, "Plague God," Absent In Body are now streaming the album in full on YouTube. You can listen to it below.

The band is composed of current and former members of Amenra, as well as Scott Kelly of Neurosis and Sepultura co-founder Igor Cavalera.

Tracklisting:

1. Rise From Ruins

2. In Spirit In Spite

3. Sarin

4. The Acres/The Ache

5. The Half Rising Man