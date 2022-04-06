Absent In Body Streaming Debut Album "Plague God"
Having recently released their debut album, "Plague God," Absent In Body are now streaming the album in full on YouTube. You can listen to it below.
The band is composed of current and former members of Amenra, as well as Scott Kelly of Neurosis and Sepultura co-founder Igor Cavalera.
Tracklisting:
1. Rise From Ruins
2. In Spirit In Spite
3. Sarin
4. The Acres/The Ache
5. The Half Rising Man
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venus Principle Posts New Single Online
- Next Article:
Harvested Releases New Music Video
0 Comments on "Absent In Body Streaming Debut Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.