Killswitch Engage Reveals New Live Album "Live At The Palladium" Details; Shares New Live Video "Know Your Enemy"

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

On August 6, 2021, three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock heavyweights and platinum-selling band, Killswitch Engage, unleashed a streaming event that took fans by storm. The event took place at The Palladium in Worcester in the band's native Massachusetts, which has been the site of many iconic KsE shows throughout the band's history. The performance setlist consists of 2019's "Atonement" in full, along with their 2000-released, self-titled debut album in full - with some fun and unexpected surprises along the way. This special event was directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest for MyGoodEye.

This compelling performance will be available for the first time digitally, on 2LP, and 2CD/Blu-ray on June 3 via Metal Blade. Pre-order it here and here. A video for "Know Your Enemy" from the upcoming release can be found below.

"This song speaks volumes about the state of the world, not only when I wrote the lyrics, but today, as well," says singer Jesse Leach. "It shines a light on the various protest songs we've written over the years. To me, the message is equally important as the music, and this song is no exception. And regardless of who we have become as a band, we still have our roots firmly planted in hardcore music."

Tracklisting:

1. Unleashed

2. The Signal Fire

3. Us Against The World

4. The Crownless King

5. I Am Broken Too

6. As Sure As The Sun Will Rise

7. Know Your Enemy

8. Take Control

9. Ravenous

10. I Can't Be The Only One

11. Bite The Hand That Feeds

12. Temple From The Within

13. Vide Infra

14. Irreversal

15. Rusted Embrace

16. Prelude

17. Soilborn

18. Numb Sickened Eyes

19. In The Unblind

20. Just Barely Breathing