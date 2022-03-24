Thorium Premiere New Song & Music Video "Reign The Abyss" From Upcoming New Album "Danmark"

Danish death metal quintet Thorium premiere their new song and music video “Reign The Abyss”, taken from the band's upcoming new album "Danmark", which will be out in stores on April 29 on Emanzipation Productions.

Check out now "Reign The Abyss" streaming via YouTube for you below.