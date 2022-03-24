Stabbing Premiere New Official Music Video For "Gutted by the Beast"
Texas brutal death metal quartet Stabbing premiere a new official music video for “Gutted by the Beast”, taken from their latest EP "Ravenous Psychotic Onslaught", which was released December 10, 2021 via Comatose Music.
Check out now "Gutted by the Beast" streaming via YouTube for you below.
