Assumption Premiere New Single "Submerged by Hadean Tides" From Upcoming New Album "Hadean Tides"
Italian death/doom metal band Assumption premiere a new song entitled “Submerged by Hadean Tides”, taken from their upcoming new album "Hadean Tides", which will be out in stores May 20, 2022 via Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "Submerged by Hadean Tides" streaming via YouTube for you below.
