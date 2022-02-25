Wormquizitor Premiere New Song "Mad Crowd" From Upcoming New Album "Sickness Define: Society"

Belarussian blackened thrash metal band Wormquizitor premiere their new song "Mad Crowd". The track is taken from their impending new album "Sickness Define: Society", which will be co-released by GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and More Hate Productions (Russia) on March 30th, 2022.

Check out now "Mad Crowd" below.