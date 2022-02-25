"some music was meant to stay underground..."

I Am the Night (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Ode To The Nightsky" From Upcoming New Album "While The Gods Are Sleeping"

posted Feb 25, 2022 at 2:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Finland-based black metal band I Am the Night (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, etc.) premiere a new song and music video entitled "Ode To The Nightsky". The song is taken from the forthcoming new album "While The Gods Are Sleeping", which will be released by Svart Records on May 6th.

Check out now "Ode To The Nightsky" streaming via YouTube for you below.

The band's lineup includes Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum), Janne Markkanen (ex-Omnium Gatherum), Okko Solanterä (Horizon Ignited), and Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost, Bodom After Midnight).

