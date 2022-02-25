Thorium Premiere New Song & Music Video "My Decay" From Upcoming New Album "Danmark"
Danish death metal quintet Thorium premiere their new song and music video “My Decay”, taken from the band's upcoming new album "Danmark", which will be out in stores on April 29 on Emanzipation Productions.
Check out now "My Decay" streaming via YouTube for you below.
