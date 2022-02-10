Sevendust Announces Second Leg Of "Animosity" Anniversary Tour

Sevendust will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their Animosity album with an upcoming US tour. The second leg of the tour has been confirmed, and all dates can be found below. Tickets and VIP packages available Friday, February 11 at Sevendust.com.

The tour dates are as follows:

First Leg (with Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society):

March 4 - Oklahoma City - The Diamond Ballroom

March 5 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

March 7 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

March 8 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

March 11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

March 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

March 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

March 15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

March 18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

March 19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

March 20 - Wichita, KA - The Cotillion

March 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

March 23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

March 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

March 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

March 27 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

Second Leg:

April 29 - Grand Rapids, Mi - 20 Monroe

April 30 - Detroit, MI - The FIllmore

May 1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater

May 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

May 4 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s

May 6 - Long Island, NY - The Paramount

May 7 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

May 8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

May 10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of The Living Arts

May 13 - Baltimore, MD -Rams Head Live

May 14 - Charlotte, NC -The Neighborhood Theatre

May 15 - Charlotte, NC -The Neighborhood Theatre

May 17 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Magestic

May 18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

May 19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville