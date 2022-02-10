Sevendust Announces Second Leg Of "Animosity" Anniversary Tour
Sevendust will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their Animosity album with an upcoming US tour. The second leg of the tour has been confirmed, and all dates can be found below. Tickets and VIP packages available Friday, February 11 at Sevendust.com.
The tour dates are as follows:
First Leg (with Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society):
March 4 - Oklahoma City - The Diamond Ballroom
March 5 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
March 7 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
March 8 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
March 11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
March 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
March 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
March 15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
March 18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
March 19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
March 20 - Wichita, KA - The Cotillion
March 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
March 23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
March 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
March 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
March 27 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon
Second Leg:
April 29 - Grand Rapids, Mi - 20 Monroe
April 30 - Detroit, MI - The FIllmore
May 1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater
May 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
May 4 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s
May 6 - Long Island, NY - The Paramount
May 7 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
May 8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
May 10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
May 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of The Living Arts
May 13 - Baltimore, MD -Rams Head Live
May 14 - Charlotte, NC -The Neighborhood Theatre
May 15 - Charlotte, NC -The Neighborhood Theatre
May 17 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Magestic
May 18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
May 19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
