Decapitated Confirms Rescheduled UK/Irish Tour Dates

Decapitated are pleased to announce re-scheduled Irish/UK dates for their 25th Anniversary Tour, which was recently postponed due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The masterly death metallers will hit our stages throughout this March and April, accompanied by new special guests Signs Of The Swarm and Harbinger. New show dates have been added in Hull, Leeds, Bridgend, Norwich and Milton Keynes.

Decapitated's Vogg commented: "I still remember it like it was yesterday… 22 years ago, our first ever UK tour, straight after Winds of Creation was released. We'd been touring with Lock up and Corporation 187. That was the first time we played for fans in England, and they called us the "helicopter band" because we would windmill for the entire set. It was a really great time for us, and we received a warm welcome in every town. That's why I am grateful that Decapitated can come back to the UK/IRL, which are almost like our second homes when we talk about the metal scene. We can't wait to smash some venues we haven't played for years, like The Underworld in London, which is legendary, plus visiting completely new places like Bridgend, Milton Keynes and Hull, where we have never played before. Prepare for more songs from our old catalogue, Nihility and Winds of Creation. Prepare for death metal madness, and let's celebrate it all together like we always did. See you soon friends!"

The tour dates are as follows:

w/ Signs Of The Swarm, Harbinger

23.03.22 UK Southampton @ The Loft

24.03.22 UK Sheffield @ Corporation

25.03.22 UK Hull @ The Welly **

26.03.22 UK London @ The Underworld #

27.03.22 UK Leeds @ The Key Club **

28.03.22 UK Glasgow @ The Classic Grand

30.03.22 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse

31.03.22 Ireland Dublin @ Opium #

01.04.22 UK Manchester @ The Bread Shed #

02.04.22 UK Bridgend @ Hobos **

03.04.22 UK Bristol @ Thekla #

04.04.22 UK Birmingham @ O2 Academy 2

05.04.22 UK Norwich @ Brickmakers **

06.04.22 UK Brighton @ The Arch

07.04.22 UK Milton Keynes @ MK11 **

** new show

# new venue