Crown Magnetar To Release New EP "Alone In Death" In March; Shares "Realistic Flesh Mask" Video

American modern deathcore juggernauts Crown Magnetar have announced their new EP, "Alone In Death," due 25 March via Unique Leader Records.

The band have also released the first single from the record, the ferocious "Realistic Flesh Mask" feat. Nick Arthur of Molotov Solution.

Crown Magnetar commented: "Everyone will experience death. This song is about having to be a fake version of yourself. Forced to hide your emotions and continue crawling through the mud endlessly. People may think you are strong when confronted with suffering. But all you want to do is curl up and die."

With a compelling combination of tech, core and death elements, Crown Magnetar emerged in 2017 showcasing technical riffs, relentless blast beats and crushing yet dynamic vocals. Releasing "The Prophet Of Disgust" EP in 2018, the band followed up with their critically acclaimed debut full-length entitled "The Codex Of Flesh" on 30th April, 2021 which they supported with a US tour alongside Lorna Shore.

Of the new EP Crown Magnetar adds, "While as a band we’ve always been about incredibly fast, incredibly jarring deathcore with a lot of death metal influence, Alone In Death was written with speed and captivation in mind the whole time, on top of our go-to writing styles. At the same time, we’ve added an emphasis on emotional depth, making sure the riffs and beats were as memorable as they were extreme. Everyone goes through varying degrees of hardship, pain and isolation. Alone in Death reflects that both lyrically and emotionally."

"Alone In Death" demonstrates a band not fucking around, showcasing a captivating display of precision, musicianship and relentless savagery across six blistering tracks, determined to claw their way to the very top of the deathcore pile.