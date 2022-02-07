Opeth Announces North American Tour Dates With Mastodon

Band Photo: Opeth (?)

Opeth will return to the stage this spring on the second leg of their North American co-headlining tour with Mastodon. The journey will commence April 21 in Montreal, Quebec and make its way through sixteen US and Canadian cities, coming to a close on May 11 in Riverside, California. See all confirmed dates below.

Comments Opeth mainman Mikael Åkerfeldt, ”We’re excited to come back to North America for the second leg of shows together with our ‘brothers from other mothers’ in Mastodon. And… hello, Canada! It’s been too long, we know! We’ll soon dust off the ole guitars etc. and get in shape for this run. The last tour was quite splendid; the only downside being the restrictions. We don’t know for sure how it’s going to pan out this time around, but we’re hoping for a bit more freedom to move around. Crossing fingers here. See you semi-soon! Signing off from a rainy, gloomy Stockholm, Mikael (on behalf of Opeth).”

Knotfest.com ticket pre-sales will be available Tuesday, February 8 at 10 AM EST through Thursday, February 10 at 10 PM, local time. General on sale date is Friday, February 11 at 10 AM local time. Visit the band’s official tour page here for tickets.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 21 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC

April 22 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON

April 23 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

April 24 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

April 26 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

April 28 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

April 29 - The Masonic - Detroit, MI

April 30 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

May 1 - The Myth - St. Paul, MN

May 3 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

May 4 - Grey Eagle Events Centre - Calgary, AB

May 5 - EDM Expo Centre - Edmonton, AB

May 7 - Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

May 8 - Paramount Theater - Seattle, WA

May 9 - Keller Auditorium - Portland, OR

May 11 - Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA