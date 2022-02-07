Epica Shares New Live Video "Beyond The Matrix"
The year 2022 marks symphonic metal titans Epica's 20th anniversary as a band. To honour the landmark achievement, the band recently announced reissues of "The Holographic Principle" and "The Quantum Enigma," a huge show at Tilburg's 013, and also the launch of the Epica Universe. Continuing the celebrations, the band have today released a live video for "Beyond The Matrix," taken from the Zenith in Paris. Watch the video below.
