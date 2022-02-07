Triskelyon Unveils New Lyric Video "Odyssey (Blessed By Steel)"

Triskelyon is the new Canadian melodic thrash metal project created by Geoff Waye, guitarist for Artach and Category VI. Conceived in late 2021 as a studio-only project, they recently unleashed their debut self-titled EP this past January 25th. The band features the contributions of vocalists Pete Healey and Marlee Ryley (Hyperia), along with drum programming by Raul Marques (Burning Torment).

Today, they are unveiling their latest lyric video for the fastest and most intense song on the EP, "Odyssey (Blessed by Steel)" featuring vocals from Hyperia's Marlee Ryley.

"It's speedy and full-throttle thrash. The lyrics are again personal and about my musical life journey as told through using song references, which an astute listener may be able to pick up on," adds Waye.

