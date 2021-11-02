Concrete Winds Premiere New Song "Demonic Truculence" From Upcoming New Album "Nerve Butcherer"

Finnish duo Concrete Winds premiere a new song entitled “Demonic Truculence”, taken from their upcoming new album "Nerve Butcherer". The record will be released by Sepulchral Voice Records on November 26th, on CD, LP vinyl, and digital formats. It was recorded and mixed by Stefan Brändström at the Dustward Studio and mastered by Phil Kusabs.

Check out now "Demonic Truculence" below.

Comment the band:

“The material is made to be a maelstrom of annihilation…. We are never actively concerned about making songs either stand out or stick in the head, mainly the objective is one of ear canal destruction, discomfort and to aggravate the listener. If this is the result however of course it is welcome. Even more if it leaves the consumer with a bitter aftertaste and claustrophobic disgust.”