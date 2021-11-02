Wombbath Premiere New Song "The Seventh Seal" From Upcoming New Album "Agma"

Swedish death metal band Wombbath premiere their new tracks “The Seventh Seal” and “The Dead and the Dying”, taken from their upcoming new album "Agma", which will be out in stores December 31st via Transcending Obscurity Records.

The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Jonny Pettersson at Studio Unbound, Sweden. Transcending Obscurity will release it in CD and variant vinyl editions, as well as digitally.

“The Dead and the Dying”: