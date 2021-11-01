Napalm Death Announces European Tour Dates With Doom
British grindcore icons Napalm Death has announced that they will be embarking on a European tour, dubbed the "Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour 2022." Joining them on the trek will be crust punk legends Doom, as well as Siberian Meatgrinder and Show Me The Body.
The tour dates are as follows:
February 3rd - Factory - Magdeburg, Germany
February 4th - Concert Centre - Wroclaw, Poland
February 5th - A38 - Budapest, Hungary
February 6th - Arena - Vienna, Austria
February 7th - Backstage - Munich, Germany
February 9th - Club Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
February 10th - Classic Grand - Glasgow, United Kingdom
February 11th - The Tivoli - Buckley, United Kingdom
February 12th - Hammerfest - Birmingham, United Kingdom
February 13th - Electric Ballroom - London, United Kingdom
February 15th - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
February 16th - La Rodia - Besancon, France
February 17th - La Jas Rod - Marseille, France
February 18th - Atabal - Biarritz, France
February 19th - Krakato - Merignac, France
February 22nd - Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano, Milan, Italy
February 23rd - Z-Bau - Nuremberg, Germany
February 24th - Sonor - Brno, Czechia
February 25th - Werk 2 - Leipzig, Germany
February 26th - X - Herford, Germany
February 27th - Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands
March 1st - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany
March 2nd - Turbinehalle - Oberhausen, Germany
March 3rd - Club Vaudeville - Lindau, Germany
March 4th - Alter Feurwache - Mannheim, Germany
March 5th - Astra - Berlin, Germany
March 6th - Dynamo - Eindhoven, Netherlands
