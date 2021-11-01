Napalm Death Announces European Tour Dates With Doom

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

British grindcore icons Napalm Death has announced that they will be embarking on a European tour, dubbed the "Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour 2022." Joining them on the trek will be crust punk legends Doom, as well as Siberian Meatgrinder and Show Me The Body.

The tour dates are as follows:

February 3rd - Factory - Magdeburg, Germany

February 4th - Concert Centre - Wroclaw, Poland

February 5th - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

February 6th - Arena - Vienna, Austria

February 7th - Backstage - Munich, Germany

February 9th - Club Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

February 10th - Classic Grand - Glasgow, United Kingdom

February 11th - The Tivoli - Buckley, United Kingdom

February 12th - Hammerfest - Birmingham, United Kingdom

February 13th - Electric Ballroom - London, United Kingdom

February 15th - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

February 16th - La Rodia - Besancon, France

February 17th - La Jas Rod - Marseille, France

February 18th - Atabal - Biarritz, France

February 19th - Krakato - Merignac, France

February 22nd - Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano, Milan, Italy

February 23rd - Z-Bau - Nuremberg, Germany

February 24th - Sonor - Brno, Czechia

February 25th - Werk 2 - Leipzig, Germany

February 26th - X - Herford, Germany

February 27th - Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands

March 1st - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

March 2nd - Turbinehalle - Oberhausen, Germany

March 3rd - Club Vaudeville - Lindau, Germany

March 4th - Alter Feurwache - Mannheim, Germany

March 5th - Astra - Berlin, Germany

March 6th - Dynamo - Eindhoven, Netherlands