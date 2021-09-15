Thulcandra Announces New Album "A Dying Wish"; Releases New Music Video "Funeral Pyre"

Black/death metal veterans Thulcandra are back! After six years of silence, the band’s brand new studio album, "A Dying Wish," will be released on October 29, 2021 via Napalm Records – once again carrying the burning torch of the glorious death metal era.

Since their foundation by Obscura mastermind Steffen Kummerer in 2003, Thulcandra became an indispensable protagonist in the European extreme metal-sphere that reaches way back to the magnificent origins of their genre. Thulcandra are musically and visually shaped by bands like Entombed, Sacramentum and Unanimated, but mainly influenced by genre carving act Dissection.

"A Dying Wish" was produced at Unisound Studio by Dan Swanö, keeping the black flame of Jon Nödtveidt alive and worthy. A Dying Wish transports the listener right into an icy soundscape of a never ending, severe winter. With 10 blood-freezing tracks delivering clashing guitar riffs, epic slow moments driven by atmospheric acoustic guitars and rapid outbursts of dark and raspy screams, Thulcandra creates another record that continues the great legacy of true death metal.

Today, Thulcandra released their staggering opener track from A Dying Wish, entitled Funeral Pyre, alongside a strong music video! The track swiftly showcases clear direction: a mystic intro launches the calm before the snowstorm, which arrives seconds later with freezing riffs, grim growls and powerful drums.

Steffen Kummerer on the first single:

"With 'Funeral Pyre' we present you the opening track of 'A Dying Wish' and show you a first glimpse of new music in years. With a foul, unpolished and rotten attitude 'Funeral Pyre' takes you on a ride between bitter sweet melodies, fast forward pushing up-tempo blast beats and a sheer steamrolled performance."

"A Dying Wish" guarantees instant frostbites just as the first glance at the thrilling icy-blue cover artwork promises. After the listener is buried under the opener’s avalanche, Thulcandra spans a dark arc between acoustic interludes and harsh blackened death metal parts. The quiet interlude "In Bleak Misery" marches into "A Shining Abyss," that guides its listeners like a torch through the night. Dramatic riffing and the screeching growls of Steffen Kummerer create dark and dense walls of sound as up-tempo tracks like "The Slivering Silver" and "Devouring Darkness" offer strong leads, driving riffs and engaging drums that let the storm rage on without mercy. The final, title track "A Dying Wish" provides a great finale that covers everyone and everything under a massive layer of cold, leaving the world behind in nothing but ice and snow.

Thulcandra on the album:

"We return with an album full of eerie cold melodies, ice-cold vibes and an over the top production by Swedish legend Dan Swanö at Unisound Studios! Within the first album in 5 years we celebrate the essence of pure black & death metal, adorned with more twin guitars, blast beats and filthy arrangements than ever. We celebrate the release of 'A Dying Wish' with excessive shows and embark on a European tour to perform for all our loyal fans and supporters in the upcoming months."

A Dying Wish track listing:

1. Funeral Pyre

2. Scarred Grandeur

3. Orchard of Grievance

4. In Vain

5. Nocturnal Heresy

6. The Slivering Silver

7. In Bleak Misery

8. A Shining Abyss

9. Devouring Darkness

10. A Dying Wish

A Dying Wish will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Jewelcase (RePress)

- 1 CD Digipak + Bonustrack

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Blue + 7 inch + Slipmat

- 1 CD Digipak + Bonustracks + Plecs

- 1 LP Gatefold Gold

- Digital Full Length Album

- Digital Full Length Deluxe Album