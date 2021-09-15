Raven To Embark On "Metal City" U.S. Tour

British heavy metal veterans Raven has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour across the United States, beginning next month in Louisville, Kentucky in support of their latest album, "Metal City."

Founder and frontman John Gallagher comments on the upcoming run, "After an 18 month covid layoff, we had our 1st show back at the Alcatraz festival 3 weeks ago and we’re firing on all six cylinders! Really looking forward to this U.S. run ... will be unveiling some more 'Metal City' songs and dust off a few classics! Also... if you don’t see your city here -hang in as we may well be doing a second leg early in 2022!"

The tour dates are as follows:

October

20 – Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub

21 – Akron, OH – The Empire

22 – Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs

23 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

24 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

25 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

29 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

31 – Oklahoma City, OK – Oil Room

November

3 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

5 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

6 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

7 – Los Angeles, CA – Brick By Brick

9 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

10 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s

14 – Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

15 – Des Moines, IA – Leftys Live

17 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Monarch