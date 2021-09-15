Raven To Embark On "Metal City" U.S. Tour
British heavy metal veterans Raven has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour across the United States, beginning next month in Louisville, Kentucky in support of their latest album, "Metal City."
Founder and frontman John Gallagher comments on the upcoming run, "After an 18 month covid layoff, we had our 1st show back at the Alcatraz festival 3 weeks ago and we’re firing on all six cylinders! Really looking forward to this U.S. run ... will be unveiling some more 'Metal City' songs and dust off a few classics! Also... if you don’t see your city here -hang in as we may well be doing a second leg early in 2022!"
The tour dates are as follows:
October
20 – Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub
21 – Akron, OH – The Empire
22 – Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs
23 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
24 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade
25 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
29 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar
31 – Oklahoma City, OK – Oil Room
November
3 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
5 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
6 – Tucson, AZ – Encore
7 – Los Angeles, CA – Brick By Brick
9 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
10 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse
12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s
14 – Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
15 – Des Moines, IA – Leftys Live
17 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
18 – Brooklyn, NY – Monarch
