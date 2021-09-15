Monster Magnet Shares New Lyric Video "Solid Gold Hell"

Earlier this year, Napalm Records presented the next chapter in psychedelic rock icons Monster Magnet's rabbit hole deep dive, "A Better Dystopia" (out now) – a delightfully (and psychotically) curated collection of 60’s and 70’s proto-metal and late-era psych obscurities covered by the heavy New Jersey legends themselves. "A Better Dystopia" sees the band pay homage to some of their favorite songs of all time, while reflecting on the paranoia, dystopia and revolution of both now – and then.

Today, Monster Magnet releases the lyric video for their version of The Scientists' "Solid Gold Hell."

Frontman Dave Wyndorf says:

"I’m a huge fan of The Scientists and I just love the hell out of this song. It’s hypnotic, dark and sexual with a unique and amazing groove. In a cooler world we’d hear stuff like this blasting out of everyone’s speakers. I’d love to hear Billie Eilish take a crack at this one…"

Regarding the video, he continues:

"Joe Tait’s art is so damned interesting… Where else can one find Hieronymus Bosch, Pam Grier, Cold War Soviet monuments, the Dr. Strangelove war room, astronauts, dinosaurs AND rockers all in the same video?"