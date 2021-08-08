Soen (Ex-Opeth, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Thurifer”
Band Photo: Opeth (?)
Soen (ex-Opeth, etc.) premiere the single “Thurifer” from their recent ‘Record Store Day‘ release, “The Undiscovered Lotus“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.
Spotify:
