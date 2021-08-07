Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Music Video “Wake Up”

Spirit Adrift return with a second advance track from their upcoming EP “Forge Your Future“. You can check out a new music video for their latest single “Wake Up“ below.

Vocalist/guitarist Nate Garrett commented of the video for it:

“The video for ‘Wake Up‘ marks the third time we’ve worked with Guilherme Henriques, and these collaborations somehow produce better results every time. Guilherme has become a crucial contributor to how we visually express ourselves. For this video, he and I began by discussing a certain story arc from Alan Moore’s run on Swamp Thing comics, and our own unique vision took shape from there.”

He also spoke of the inspiration for the song itself:

“‘Wake Up‘ was written at the height of the toilet paper buying frenzy. As usual, I was totally disgusted with humanity, and I needed to write about it. This song celebrates the reason we all got into metal/rock n roll in the first place. Music is a way of life that offers us freedom from the insane expectations of a sick society. While this video is our first foray into anything resembling fun or humor, it wholeheartedly delivers the sincere message of the song. TURN ON, TUNE IN, DROP OUT.”

“Forge Your Future” will be out on August 27th through Century Media.