Massacre Premiere New Song "The Innsmouth Strain" From Upcoming New Album "Resurgence"

Massacre premiere a new song entitled “The Innsmouth Strain”, taken from their upcoming new album "Resurgence", which will be out in stores later this year via Nuclear Blast.

Check out now "The Innsmouth Strain" below.

Explains frontman Kam Lee:

"It's all about Lovecraft, isn't it? Honesty though, aesthetically Massacre needed two main things to return to be proper. A) The return to the core roots of O.S.D.M. (Old School Death Metal) style death metal that late '80s, early '90s sound. Musically, the record has to retain that nostalgic retro style. B) To return to the lyrical aesthetics laden with influences heavily drawn from the stories and fictional mythos that is all Lovecraftian.

"'The Innsmouth Strain' is heavily influenced by the H.P. Lovecraft story 'The Shadow Over Innsmouth' yet has my own twisted take on transmutation body horror aspects thrown in. I sort of lyrically give it a David Cronenberg/Junji Ito-type spin on a Lovecraft fiction. So lyrically it is basically about body horror of aquatic transmutation. Any deeper meaning then that is just speculative, but could simply be metaphor for our world's current situation with the pandemic and other threats of the spreading of viral infection. Musically it's just proper O.S.D.M. the way it's meant to be played and properly represented by Massacre."