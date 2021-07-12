Firewind Announces 2022 European Tour Dates
Still raging... Firewind has been at the forefront of European melodic heavy/power metal for two decades now and what better way to celebrate that with a tour in Europe.
2022 marks the 20th anniversary since Gus G & Co. released their debut album. This headline run will be very special as the band will perform a 'best of' set, but also songs from their self-titled album that features vocalist Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, etc.) that have never been played before, as well as some more obscure tracks from the band's catalogue.
The tour dates are as follows:
May 7 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B
May 8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7
May 10 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
May 11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
May 12 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset
May 13 - Rodovre, Denmark - Viften
May 15 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
May 17 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine
May 18 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool
May 19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
May 20 - Wroclaw, Poland - A1
May 21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progressia
May 24 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
May 25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
May 26 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul
