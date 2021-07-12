Firewind Announces 2022 European Tour Dates

Still raging... Firewind has been at the forefront of European melodic heavy/power metal for two decades now and what better way to celebrate that with a tour in Europe.

2022 marks the 20th anniversary since Gus G & Co. released their debut album. This headline run will be very special as the band will perform a 'best of' set, but also songs from their self-titled album that features vocalist Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, etc.) that have never been played before, as well as some more obscure tracks from the band's catalogue.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 7 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B

May 8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

May 10 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

May 11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

May 12 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

May 13 - Rodovre, Denmark - Viften

May 15 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

May 17 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

May 18 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

May 19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

May 20 - Wroclaw, Poland - A1

May 21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progressia

May 24 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

May 25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

May 26 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul