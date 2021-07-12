Interview

Space Chaser Drummer Matthias Scheuerer Talks New Album "Give Us Life," Signing With Metal Blade And Science Fiction

Back in the early eighties, thrash metal exploded onto the scene, forging a blend of hardcore punk and New Wave Of British Heavy Metal influences. While it experienced strong commercial success in the decade, it would be damaged by the emerging grunge scene, before once again rearing it's head in the 2000s. Just as thrash had once been seen as the opposing force of glam metal, so it was in the new millenium that people once more flocked to the genre to save them from emo music and metalcore.

This of course meant that a new breed of thrash metal bands were born, with some such as Evile, Gama Bomb and Municipal Waste garnering a worldwide fan base. In Germany, where so many iconic names of the genre had been born, there was another collective who wanted to combine their love of thrash metal with the science fiction and horror movies. A quintet by the name of Space Chaser.

Formed in the beautiful capital city of Berlin in 2011, the band would release a few demos before their debut full length, "Watch The Skies!" was unleashed in 2014. A sophomore effort, "Dead Sun Rising" followed two years later, but then the band seemed to go quiet for a while. Faced with the struggles of touring and being an independent band with little backing, problems inevitable came their way. A decade on from their formation however, they're stronger than ever and their new album, "Give Us Life," which will be released through Metal Blade Records on July 16th is solid proof of this.

To find out more about the album, we caught up with drummer Matthias Scheuerer, who discussed the album, its themes, artwork and music videos, as well as why it took five years for a new album to be released, science fiction and much more. You can check it out below.