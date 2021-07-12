Holding Absence Posts New Live Video "Curse Me With Your Kiss" Online

Saturday night saw Holding Absence performing their latest album "The Greatest Mistake Of My Life" live & in colour from the beautiful Portland House in Cardiff. To celebrate the occasion, the band have released footage of their performance of "Curse Me With Your Kiss," which you can watch below.

The full stream is still available to watch until 7pm BST on Saturday 24th July. You can purchase tickets now from: https://holdingabsence.veeps.com

Determined to make the stream as special as possible, the band enlisted not only Grammy-nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda (who produced previous singles "Gravity" and "Birdcage" and mixed the Bring Me The Horizon "Live At The Royal Albert Hall" DVD) and director Zak Pinchin (who worked with the band on "Like A Shadow," "In Circles," "nomoreroses" and more) to work on the project, but also additional musicians Toby Evans (Casey), Arwel Brown (Nightlives) and Caitlin Woodland, to help elevate the songs to a whole new level.