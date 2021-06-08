Dark Tranquillity Wins "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" Swedish Grammis Award

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Century Media are thrilled to announce that Dark Tranquillity took home the Swedish Grammis Award in the category "Best Hard Rock / Metal Album" of the year with their most recent studio effort "Moment." Congratulations!

"We are greatly humbled and thankful for having won this year's Grammis award. Having released an album during this very tumultuous time has been a challenge to say the least but getting the recognition from the Grammis jury meant the world to us. Being in the company of the amazing other nominees Necrophobic, Lucifer, Vampire and Hällas sure didn't hurt either. This was a great boost of positivity and love that will drive us forward now that we are finally starting to get back to normalcy again. Can't wait to see you all very soon. Cheers!" - Mikael