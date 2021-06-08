The Black Dahlia Murder Announces North American Tour Dates For 2021

This September/October, The Black Dahlia Murder will hit the road for a North American headlining tour, featuring After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, and Undeath as openers. Dubbed "Up From The Sewer Tour 2021", this will be the first trek in support of The Black Dahlia Murder's critically acclaimed album, Verminous, released in April 2020.

Trevor Strnad (vocals) comments: "IS THIS REAL LIFE? Yes, thankfully! We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our 'Verminous'-themed 'Up From The Sewer Tour 2021'! It's been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been eager to share with you all. We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship, and ferocious heavy metal music. Get tickets now! Everyone is eager to be back at concerts and the tickets WILL MOVE FAST. Don't be left out in the cold!"

The tour dates are as follows:

September 3 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

September 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

September 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

September 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

September 8 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

September 9 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

September 10 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

September 11 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

September 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

September 14 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

September 15 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

September 17 - Berkley, CA @ UC Theater

September 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

September 19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

September 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

September 22 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

September 24 - Dallas, TX @ GMBG

September 25 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

September 26 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

September 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

September 29 - Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete's

September 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

October 1 - Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

October 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

October. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

October 5 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

October 6 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

October 7 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

October 8 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

October 9 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza