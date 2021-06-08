The Black Dahlia Murder Announces North American Tour Dates For 2021
This September/October, The Black Dahlia Murder will hit the road for a North American headlining tour, featuring After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, and Undeath as openers. Dubbed "Up From The Sewer Tour 2021", this will be the first trek in support of The Black Dahlia Murder's critically acclaimed album, Verminous, released in April 2020.
Trevor Strnad (vocals) comments: "IS THIS REAL LIFE? Yes, thankfully! We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our 'Verminous'-themed 'Up From The Sewer Tour 2021'! It's been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been eager to share with you all. We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship, and ferocious heavy metal music. Get tickets now! Everyone is eager to be back at concerts and the tickets WILL MOVE FAST. Don't be left out in the cold!"
The tour dates are as follows:
September 3 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
September 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
September 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
September 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
September 8 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's
September 9 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's
September 10 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
September 11 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
September 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
September 14 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
September 15 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
September 17 - Berkley, CA @ UC Theater
September 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
September 19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
September 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
September 22 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
September 24 - Dallas, TX @ GMBG
September 25 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
September 26 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
September 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
September 29 - Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete's
September 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
October 1 - Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
October 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
October. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
October 5 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
October 6 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
October 7 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
October 8 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
October 9 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
October 10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
