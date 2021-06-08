Burning Darkness Releases New Song "She Who Dwells Beyond The Branches"

Swedish black metal five-piece Burning Darkness will release their sophomore full-length album, "Dödens Makt," on July 2nd 2021 via Non Serviam Records.

Today the band unveils the second single "She Who Dwells Beyond the Branches." You can check it out below.

"In Swedish folklore the skogsrå is a malevolent female being who exists deep within the forest. Her enchanting allure is said to be unmatched by mortal women. She twists the minds of men who dare to venture too far into the woods. They are taken by her, never to be seen again. ‘She Who Dwells Beyond The Branches’ uses its ominous melody to paint an audial tale of her cruel nature and legendary beauty." comments Burning Darkness.