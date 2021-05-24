Burning Witches Announces Free Livestream Concert

Heavy metal coven Burning Witches are proud to announce that they will stream a release show for their fantastic new album "The Witch Of The North," on Friday May 28th at 7pm BST. The stream will be free of charge and accessible for fans all over the world. However, if you want to show the band your support, you will be given the opportunity to buy different kinds of 'support tickets'. So, mark the date in your calendars and prepare to get blown away once more by one of the most exciting new bands in heavy metal today.

Watch the stream here: https://burningwitches-life4you.webflow.io/en/home-en

Burning Witches commented,

"We want to give the release of our new album 'The Witch of the North' a special kick, by uniting all our fans worldwide for a free stream on this special day! Let’s make it a day to remember!

Tune in on the 28th of May for this online concert, it will be a magical night on release day! Thanks for the great support - we hope to meet you all on tour very soon! Your favourite Witches!"