A Pale Horse Named Death Reveals New Album "Infernum In Terra" Details

Band Photo: A Pale Horse Named Death (?)

A Pale Horse Named Death, featuring former Type O Negative and Life Of Agony drummer Sal Abruscato, has announced that they will be releasing their fourth album, "Inernum In Terra" on September 24th through SPV - Long Branch Records. Abruscato says about the album:

"The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf shall we say with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open minded approach. There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything. With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album ‘Infernum In Terra’. This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to sooth a dark soul!"

The album can be pre-ordered here. A new single, "Believe In Something (You Are Lost)" will premiere on May 27th.

The tracklisting is as follows:

1. Infernum

2. Believe In Something (You Are Lost)

3. Cast Out From The Sky

4. Shards Of Glass

5. Lucifer's Sun

6. It Is Done

7. Two Headed Snake (Propofol Dreams)

8. Slave To The Master

9. Devil's Deed

10. Reflections Of The Dead

11. Souls In The Abyss