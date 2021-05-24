Breaking News
Megadeth Parts Ways With Dave Ellefson Due To Recent Controversy
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Dave Mustaine announced on Megadeth's Facebook page that Dave Ellefson was no longer a member of Megadeth due to the recent controversy surrounding him.
This what was posted just a short time ago.
