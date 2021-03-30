The Troops Of Doom Posts New Music Video "Whispering Dead Words" Online

Brazilian death metal unit, The Troops Of Doom, have released a video for "Whispering Dead Words", the opening track of the band's The Rise Of Heresy EP, released last October via Nuclear Blast's digital subsidiary, Blood Blast Distribution. Watch the clip below.

The Troops Of Doom features guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, a current member of The Mist as well as a former member of Sepultura's original lineup, playing author and co-author to the band's classic albums Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions. He also collaborated on some of the compositions that appear on Schizophrenia. Joining Guedz is bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, acclaimed graphic artist for the legendary likes of Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and Hatebreed). The Troops Of Doom's goal is to revisit the essence of '80s style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.

The Rise Of Heresy, which features four original songs and two cover versions of Sepultura classics, "Bestial Devastation" and "Troops Of Doom," was mastered by Øystein G. Brun (Borknagar) at Crosound Studio in Norway.