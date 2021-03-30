Blacklab Uploads Full Live Performance From Hokage

Band Photo: BlackLab (?)

Japanese doom metal duo Blacklab has uploaded their full performance from a show in Osaka at the Hokage music bar. You can check it out below. Blacklab's most recent album, "Abyss," was released through New Heavy Sounds in May of last year and can be purchased via the band's BandCamp, along with the audio version of the Hokage live set. An interview with the band conducted by Metal Underground can also be read here.