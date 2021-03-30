Dordeduh Releases New Lyric Video "Descânt"

Dordeduh has released a beautiful lyric video for the track "Descânt" ("Disenchantment") as the second single taken from their sensational forthcoming album "Har" ("Gifted"), which has been scheduled for release on May 14, 2021.

"Descânt" demonstrates the impressive stylistic range that Dordeduh have achieved on "Har". Captivating yet powerful, dark but irresistible, this track is a revelation. The lyric video comes with English subtitles that make the band's complex, multi-layered Romanian poetry accessible to the world. You can check it out below.

