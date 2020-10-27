Welicoruss Premiere New Live Video From 'Enter The Eternal Fire Fest 2020'

Symphonic black metal band Welicoruss premiere a new live video for their track 'Frostbounded', from 'Enter The Eternal Fire Fest 2020', streaming via YouTube below.

The live video was made by Danny "Trabi" Jakesch at Enter The Eternal Fire Festival 2020 in Volyne (Czech Republic) on 25.07.2020. "Frostbounded" is taken from the band's latest album "Siberian Heathen Horde".