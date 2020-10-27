Intoxicated Premiere New Music Video For "Yuck" From Latest EP "Walled"
Intoxicated premiere a new music video for their song "Yuck", taken from their latest EP "Walled", out now on Seeing Red Records.
Check out now "Yuck" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
MRTVI Premiere New Song "Perceived Entirety"
- Next Article:
Welicoruss Premiere New Live Video
0 Comments on "Intoxicated Premiere New Music Video For 'Yuck'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.