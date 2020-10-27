Dead Shape Figure Premiere New Song "The Worship of Ashes" From Upcoming New EP

Band Photo: Dead Shape Figure (?)

Finnish melodic death metal outfit Dead Shape Figure premiere their new single named "The Worship of Ashes", streaming for you below. It is the second advance track from the band's upcoming EP, which is set to be released later this year via Inverse Records.

Tells singer Galzi:

"The text on The Worship Of Ashes is a study of Gustaf Mahler's quote "Tradition ist nicht die Antbetung der Asche, sondern die Weitergabe des Feuers". A thought game of where would we end if we store nothing but old shit at the back of our minds instead of being ignited to a new. This is an anti-anthem for perverse fuckheads."

Guitarist Juhani Flick adds:

"On the musical side the song bows to a legendary finnish band Kingston Wall, being of course as DSF as ever."

Dead Shape Figure:

Galzi - Vocals

Ville Sahakangas - Drums

Neissu - Lead Bass

Seppo Nummela - Guitar

Juhani Flinck - Guitar