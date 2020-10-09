Orange Goblin To Perform Livestreamed Shows In November

British heavy metal stalwarts Orange Goblin has announced that next month, they will be performing two online shows, which will focus on different eras of the band. A statement from the group reads as follows:

"As you know we have been forced to postpone all the planned 25th Anniversary shows which we had scheduled for this year. However, we have decided to try something different so that we can mark the occasion and we are proud to announce - TWO LIVE SHOWS ARE HAPPENING!

"We will perform two nights in London in November - you can watch these shows online OR attend in person (if you're quick)

"November 15th - ‘From Planet Ten….to the House of God’

A set that will concentrate solely on material from the bands early, Rise Above Records era

"November 16th - ‘They Come Back….The Filthy & The Damned’

A set that will focus on songs from post-Rise Above years, right up to and including material from the latest album 'The Wolf Bites Back.'

How do you watch these shows?

Both shows will be streamed globally and for tickets go to: https://www.hotel-radio.com/landing/orange-goblin-xxv-anniversary.

"If you want to attend the shows in person there are VERY LIMITED physical tickets available via www.old-empire.co.uk "

Frontman Ben Ward explains: "There hasn't been much for people to get excited about this year but we hope that this will give the Orange Goblin fans something to look forward to and we promise that there will also be other little treats both online and at the shows for those that get involved!"