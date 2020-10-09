Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Posts New Music Video "We're The Bastards" Online
The Hard Rock powerhouse Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons from Wales have today released a music video for their brand-new single "We're The Bastards" from the upcoming new album "We're The Bastards", which will be released on November, 13th. You can check it out below.
Singer Neil Starr on the new album:
"It’s definitely great to know that we have an audience now. We know there are people that want to hear it, but the truth is that we just had fun with it. Once again, we made the record we wanted to make and it’s been really exciting. It was awesome to take our minds off everything and just concentrate on recording a kick ass album for the fans to enjoy."
