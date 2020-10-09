Epica Reveals New Album "Omega" Details; Posts New Music Video "Abyss Of Time"

Today, Dutch Symphonic metal giants Epica proudly announce the release of their new album "Omega," out on February 26th 2021 via Nuclear Blast. "Omega" is the bands first studio album in five years. Epica have also released the first single from the album, titled "Abyss Of Time," with an amazing accompanying video that was made in collaboration with Grupa 13. You can watch the video below.

Simone Simons comments: "Finally we can show you the video for our newest single 'Abyss Of Time'! We flew all the way to Poland to work with Grupa 13 for the first time. Shooting videos is one of my favorite parts of creating the visual side to our music. The costumes were insanely beautiful. It was so much fun and I hope that you like the video."

About the new album, Mark Jansen comments: "I am very proud of this album, as I am convinced we have written a very refreshing and well balanced album even after so many years of existence. Our strength is that we have many great songwriters in one band. We have managed to combine each other's strongest qualities and selected the best songs. It was a fruitful period of spending time together to work as one team on those tracks. I think this has made the biggest difference compared to our previous albums. Still using the advantages of comfortably sending files by the internet to each other but combining that with coming physically together again to work on all the tracks. I think I have listened to "Omega" about 50 times already and still can't get enough of it!"

The band also kick off the pre-order for "Omega", that will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2CD Digibook

- Earbook (48p Earbook incl. Bonus acoustic CD, orchestral CD & instrumental CD - limited to 3500)

- Vinyl-Box (incl. Earbook, PIC 2LP & hanger with Ankh symbol - limited to 1500)

- 2LP (various colors)

Pre-order the album in the format of your choice here

Tracklisting:

1. Alpha - Anteludium

2. Abyss Of Time - Countdown To Singularity

3. The Skeleton Key

4. Seal of Solomon

5. Gaia

6. Code Of Life

7. Freedom - The Wolves Within

8. Kingdom Of Heaven, Part 3 - The Antediluvian Universe

9. Rivers

10. Synergize - Manic Manifest

11. Twilight Reverie - The Hypnagogic State

12. Omega - Sovereign Of The Sun Spheres