Revolting (Paganizer, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Carnage Will Come" From Upcoming New Album
Rogga Johansson's (Paganizer, etc.) most prominent and long-running Swedish death metal band Revolting premiere a new song entitled "Carnage Will Come", taken from their impending new album "The Shadow At the World’s End". The record will land in stores November 27, 2020 via Transcending Obscurity Records.
