Without Mercy Premiere New Song & Music Video "Disinfect the Soul" From Upcoming New Album "Seismic"
British Columbia-based Without Mercy premiere a new song and music video "Disinfect the Soul", taken from their upcoming new album "Seismic", which will be out in stores November 20th.
Check out now "Disinfect the Soul" below.
