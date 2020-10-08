Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Song & Music Video "Selective Sacrifice" From Upcoming New Album "No Eternity In Gold"

Like Moths To Flames premiere a new advance track and music video “Selective Sacrifice”. You can give the single a spin below with their new album “No Eternity In Gold” being scheduled for an October 30th release date via UNFD.

Comments the group’s singer Chris Roetter:

“‘Selective Sacrifice‘ encompasses my on-going struggle with faith and religion. Anyone who’s listened to the band over the years knows that I am no stranger to being vocal about my concerns surrounding the topic. I think as I’ve gotten older, my tolerance for the lack of compassion that’s often shown is almost nonexistent.

There are some morbid realities written within the song but mostly cover the conversations I have internally with myself. I think too much of the focus is what’s next or what comes after. The reality is that no one really knows and we genuinely have one opportunity here to make the best of what we’ve been given.”