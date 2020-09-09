Heathen Posts Fifth Trailer For New Album "Empire Of The Blind"

Band Photo: Heathen (?)

In less than two weeks, Bay Area thrash legends Heathen will release their fourth studio album, "Empire of the Blind," on September 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases their fifth album trailer and discuss the artwork for "Empire Of The Blind." Watch the trailer below.

"Empire Of The Blind" will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- CD + Patch Bundle

- Vinyl (Black) (Red - Limited Edition) (Orange w/ Red Splatter - Limited Edition)

Tracklisting:

1. This Rotting Sphere

2. The Blight

3. Empire Of The Blind

4. Dead And Gone

5. Sun In My Hand

6. Blood To Be Let

7. In Black

8. Shrine Of Apathy

9. Devour

10. A Fine Red Mist

11. The Gods Divide

12. Monument To Ruin