Napalm Death's Mitch Harris And Megadeth Drummer Dirk Verbeuren Form New Duo, Brave The Cold; Debut Album Due In October
Mission Two Entertainment has announced the signing of Brave The Cold to its already powerful lineage of artists.
Fronted by longtime Napalm Death member Mitch Harris and Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, Brave The Cold is a two-piece formed in 2018 as the two metal conglomerates focus their energies into a new level of aggression. The culmination is "Scarcity," an eleven track collection of ferociousness breathing much-needed life into the heavy metal scene of 2020. Produced by the legendary Logan Mader (Machine Head, Soulfly), "Scarcity" is set for release on October 2, 2020.
Harris states, "Mission Two Entertainment progressed to their next phase in the music world and they have been the most inspiring team I've ever worked with! They truly believe with heart and soul to push this to the highest level possible as we forge ahead in our forever altered civilization."
